Addison Advisors LLC Sells 301 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 138,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $408.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day moving average is $323.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

