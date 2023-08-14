Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.