Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 139,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,210,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
