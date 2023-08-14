Adicet Bio’s (ACET) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.
In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $31,833,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $12,163,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
