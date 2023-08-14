Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.63. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

