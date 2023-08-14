Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $19,451,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $12,230,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

