Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.7 %

About Aeterna Zentaris

Shares of AEZS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

