Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $306.05 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00187843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028733 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021408 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

