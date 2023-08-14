Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.38 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.61.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.4816017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

