Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Down 4.9%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 206,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 223,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $24,722,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 141.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

