Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $46.08. 1,062,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

