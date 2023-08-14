Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASTL. Cormark cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of ASTL traded up C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.16. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

