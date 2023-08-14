Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

ALKT opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.16. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 331,166 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

