Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

IWS traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,574. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

