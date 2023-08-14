Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,263 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 2.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Moody’s worth $151,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,091 shares of company stock worth $7,185,854. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.14. The stock had a trading volume of 55,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.50. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

