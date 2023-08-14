Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

