Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $344.24. 45,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.07 and a 200 day moving average of $322.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

