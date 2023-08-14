Allen Operations LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Kroger comprises approximately 1.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 12,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. 1,151,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,224. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

