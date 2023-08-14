Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Shares of AMOT opened at $32.25 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 120,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

