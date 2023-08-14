Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

