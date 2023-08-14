Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 38,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

