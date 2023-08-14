Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Unilever by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 807,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

