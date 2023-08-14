Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,294,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.9 %

WCN traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.92. 120,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,052. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.