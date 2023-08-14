Altman Advisors Inc. Has $977.45 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $977,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.61. 1,299,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

