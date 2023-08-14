Altman Advisors Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 404,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.49. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

