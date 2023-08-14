Altman Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Billion in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,734,000. Novartis makes up approximately 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 333,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

