Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,697,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $844.08. 426,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $867.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

