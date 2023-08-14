Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 9,226 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,439,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

