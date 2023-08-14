Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AMBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.