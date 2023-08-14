Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile



Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

