Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is SWS Partners’ 10th Largest Position

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Ambarella comprises approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.12% of Ambarella worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $72.00. 71,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

