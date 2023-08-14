Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,251.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

