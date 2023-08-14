Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 271.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

AEE stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

