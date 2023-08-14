American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

