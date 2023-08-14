American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.81. 271,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,631. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.