American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,754. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.