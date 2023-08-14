American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,733 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 698,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,748. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.