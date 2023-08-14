American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,733 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 698,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,748. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
