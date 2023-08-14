Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after buying an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

