Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of AMST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.82. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Amesite has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $12.60.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.