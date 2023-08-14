Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $13.19

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Coty Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Coty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.