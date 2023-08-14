Analyzing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tivic Health Systems and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 3 4 1 0 1.75

Sonova has a consensus target price of $295.00, indicating a potential upside of 448.02%. Given Sonova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonova is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 2.32 -$10.10 million ($0.93) -0.04 Sonova $3.66 billion 4.49 $706.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Sonova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -557.41% -174.99% -123.91% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sonova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonova beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

