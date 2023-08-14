Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.07

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 927638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.70) to GBX 3,050 ($38.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.17) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($35.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.87) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,836.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
