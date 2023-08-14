APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $46.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

APA stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in APA by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 7,035.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in APA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

