APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.13.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $44.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

