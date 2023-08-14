Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $67.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $13,268,857. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.9 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

