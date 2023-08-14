Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 391,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 286,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,055. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.