AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

APP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. 3,654,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 662.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,951.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

