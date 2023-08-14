Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 19,795 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,372.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,187,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,268,000 after acquiring an additional 877,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

