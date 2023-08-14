Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 86,410 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.