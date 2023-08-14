Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 102,296 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL opened at $114.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $111.54. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.