Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,705,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,037,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 421,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.95 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

