Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 294.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $304.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.